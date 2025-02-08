Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 32,100 Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,432,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

BTA opened at $9.92 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

