Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $816,000.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HACK opened at $80.60 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.87.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.