Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,344 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,411.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,355,000 after purchasing an additional 248,146 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,029,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $14,417,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $585.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $501.24 and a one year high of $624.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $587.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

