Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 127.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

