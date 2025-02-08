Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 765 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $124.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.