Strid Group LLC Acquires 34,562 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 123.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,562 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 24,451 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 913.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

