Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Shares Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.84. 91,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 222,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

