Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $10.65 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.9 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $148.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.92 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.22.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

