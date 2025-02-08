Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.