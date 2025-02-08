Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 1,480 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $158,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,951,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,506,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total value of $3,771,270.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,524. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,525 shares of company stock valued at $112,769,801. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Citigroup upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,462.35.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,329.35 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,100.86 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,293.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,313.89.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

