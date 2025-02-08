Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 33,527 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $130,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,440,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,350,000 after buying an additional 456,412 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,431,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,365,000 after buying an additional 288,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,003,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,983,000 after acquiring an additional 478,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,901,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,892,000 after acquiring an additional 807,648 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

