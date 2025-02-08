Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 6,494 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 573,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $211,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,157 shares of company stock worth $3,168,885. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $356.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.37 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TT shares. Melius downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

