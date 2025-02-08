Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $42,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,894,760.42. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $42,780.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $41,040.00.

On Friday, January 31st, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $41,490.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $40,880.00.

On Monday, January 27th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $40,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $42,860.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $42,060.00.

On Friday, January 17th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $40,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $37,980.00.

On Monday, January 13th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $37,630.00.

Summit Midstream Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE SMC traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 66,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,181. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $454.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($15.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 23.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMC. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

