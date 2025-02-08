Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives C$86.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$86.73.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Life Financial

Insider Activity

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$84.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$492,014.00. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 85,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.71, for a total transaction of C$7,280,231.53. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLF opened at C$84.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 65.29. The firm has a market cap of C$48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.00. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$64.38 and a twelve month high of C$88.54.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.