Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Suruga Bank had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 18.59%.

OTCMKTS SUGBY remained flat at $72.20 during trading hours on Friday. Suruga Bank has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92.

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.

