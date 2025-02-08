Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Suruga Bank had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 18.59%.
Suruga Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS SUGBY remained flat at $72.20 during trading hours on Friday. Suruga Bank has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92.
Suruga Bank Company Profile
