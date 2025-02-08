Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 89131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Symrise to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Symrise to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Symrise Stock Down 1.6 %

Symrise Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

