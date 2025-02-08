Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Cut by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 33,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 454,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,469,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.82.
Synopsys Price Performance
NASDAQ SNPS opened at $525.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.52 and a 52-week high of $629.38.
Insider Transactions at Synopsys
In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
