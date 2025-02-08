Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,402 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $58,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,617,000 after buying an additional 2,721,449 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 11.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,874,000 after acquiring an additional 672,940 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Sysco by 9.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,796,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,410,000 after acquiring an additional 422,954 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,790,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,789,000 after purchasing an additional 375,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,265,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,983,000 after purchasing an additional 168,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,080. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,270 shares of company stock worth $6,181,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research raised shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SYY opened at $71.13 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $82.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

