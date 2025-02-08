T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.09.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $110.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.49 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

