Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $230.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

TTWO stock opened at $208.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $212.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.94 and a 200-day moving average of $168.50.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,290,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

