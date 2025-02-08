Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Shares Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 261,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,161,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Taoping Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

