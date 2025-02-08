TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for ATS (TSE:ATS) Stock Price

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ATS from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.43.

Get ATS alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATS

ATS Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$40.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.36. ATS has a twelve month low of C$33.47 and a twelve month high of C$56.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.54.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.09). ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.