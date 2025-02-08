Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $11.50

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.97.

TDOC stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

In other news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $28,500.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $34,477.70. This trade represents a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,364,000. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 133,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 76,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 201,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

