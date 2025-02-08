Telos Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 9.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,978,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,587,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,940,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,774,974,000 after buying an additional 1,539,026 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sempra by 201.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 620,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,882,000 after acquiring an additional 414,406 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Sempra in the third quarter worth approximately $33,023,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sempra by 38.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,420,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,277 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Sempra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $2,207,443.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,677.10. The trade was a 67.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165.88. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $81.94 on Friday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.