Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky Sells 74,485 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 74,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $5,029,972.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,458,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,612,640.06. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Tempus AI stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,292,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,766,354. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

