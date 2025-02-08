Tenon Financial LLC Has $28.54 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Tenon Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 18.5% of Tenon Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tenon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $28,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $876,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,579 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $198.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.42. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $159.39 and a 52-week high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

