Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Sells $49,613.05 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $49,613.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,544.59. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard John Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $113.23 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.71 and its 200 day moving average is $123.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

