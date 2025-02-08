TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 1,065 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,772,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,958,000 after buying an additional 246,899 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,925,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 116,162 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,802,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,419,000 after purchasing an additional 70,163 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38,164 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 802,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,668 shares during the period.

ANGL opened at $28.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

