TFG Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.19.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.8 %

KO opened at $63.84 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $275.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

