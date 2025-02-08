TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 246 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 88.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $58.31. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 301.91%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

