TFG Advisers LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 19,404.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,218,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876,260 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15,750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,731 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 949.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $152.54 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $274.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.91.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

