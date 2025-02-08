TFG Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2,374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 962.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 70.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

WPC opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.69. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 138.58%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

