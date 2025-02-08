The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $218.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $190.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day moving average of $188.86. Allstate has a one year low of $153.87 and a one year high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Community Bank increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

