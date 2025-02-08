The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $181.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.27. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $213.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

