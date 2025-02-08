The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,840.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,014 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,281 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $83.18 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

