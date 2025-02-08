The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

