The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

DSGX opened at $119.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $84.12 and a 1 year high of $122.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.99.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

