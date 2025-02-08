The First Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.
First Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years.
First Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $39.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About First Bancshares
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
