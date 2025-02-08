The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The InterGroup Trading Down 1.7 %

INTG opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. The InterGroup has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The InterGroup news, Director John C. Love sold 10,485 shares of The InterGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $149,411.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 81.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup

The InterGroup Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 15.64% of The InterGroup worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

Featured Stories

