The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
The InterGroup Trading Down 1.7 %
INTG opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. The InterGroup has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.25.
In other The InterGroup news, Director John C. Love sold 10,485 shares of The InterGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $149,411.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 81.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
