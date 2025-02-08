The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 18,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.12, for a total value of $258,485.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,249 shares in the company, valued at $111,604,141.88. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,413 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

PNC opened at $200.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

