The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Timken were worth $13,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Timken by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 64.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

