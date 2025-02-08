Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.41 and last traded at $42.76. Approximately 3,101 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

Themes Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Themes Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.6469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Themes Gold Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Themes Gold Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Themes Gold Miners ETF ( NASDAQ:AUMI Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.66% of Themes Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Themes Gold Miners ETF (AUMI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 30 largest gold mining companies around the world. Securities are initially selected by market-cap with final decisions by a committee.

