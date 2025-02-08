Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $176.56 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $149.14 and a 12-month high of $178.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.98 and a 200-day moving average of $165.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 30.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.09.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

