TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) CEO Acquires $11,718,252.30 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 72,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.59 per share, for a total transaction of $11,718,252.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,011,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,963,351.95. This represents a 3.76 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TKO Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 4th, Ariel Emanuel acquired 76,587 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.13 per share, with a total value of $12,034,115.31.

On Thursday, January 30th, Ariel Emanuel bought 66,021 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $10,457,066.19.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Ariel Emanuel purchased 92,559 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.69 per share, with a total value of $14,595,628.71.

On Friday, January 24th, Ariel Emanuel acquired 105,038 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.04 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,015.52.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Ariel Emanuel bought 115,952 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.85 per share, with a total value of $16,679,695.20.

On Thursday, December 12th, Ariel Emanuel purchased 60,208 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $8,653,695.84.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $166.69 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $168.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKO shares. Benchmark lowered TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in TKO Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.