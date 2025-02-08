Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CRO Jonathan Vassil Sells 1,006 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $39,867.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,579.44. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Vassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $3,655,000.00.

Toast stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $44.12.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Toast had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TOST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toast from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

