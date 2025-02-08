Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) is Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the period. Toast accounts for approximately 2.8% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 93.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.09.

TOST opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $5,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,534.04. This represents a 44.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,449 shares of company stock valued at $18,205,099. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

