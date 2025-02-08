Tobam Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $582.98 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.12. The stock has a market cap of $207.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,940 shares of company stock worth $3,333,485 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

