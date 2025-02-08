Tobam Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Prologis were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Prologis by 267.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,875,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,879,000 after buying an additional 1,365,811 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Prologis by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average of $118.30. The company has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.