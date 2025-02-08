Tobam Purchases 412 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tobam lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in eBay were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,506,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 9,092.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 585,013 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after buying an additional 578,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 538,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,078,000 after acquiring an additional 461,708 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $25,132,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in eBay by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $573,220,000 after acquiring an additional 335,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $67.83 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $334,184.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,040.40. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.