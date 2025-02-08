Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Price Down 12.6% – Time to Sell?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $13.10. 803,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,189,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($23.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($203.00) by $180.00. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 1,197.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -1762.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 218,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.